Amazing athlete Maan Kaur dies at 105

Awe-inspiring veteran athlete Maan Kaur passed away on Saturday (31 July 2021). She was 105.

After battling with gall bladder and liver cancer for six months, Mann suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at a hospital near Chandigarh, a month after being hospitalised.

Her 82 year-old son and coach Gurdev Singh was by her side.

In 2019, Maan took part in the 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championship hosted by Sarawak. At 103, she was reportedly the oldest participant of the championship.

The centenarian had been on liquid diet and had been treating the disease with the help of homeopathic medicines, as operation was not an option at her age, according to media reports.

Born in Patiala on March 1, 1916., Maan took took up athletics at 93.

In 2016, she was declared the fastest centenarian at a competition in the American Masters Games. In the World Masters Games 2017 in Auckland, she completed the 100-metre sprint in 74 seconds.

In 2019, she competed in Poland winning four events in her category: Shot put, 60m sprint, 200m and the javelin. In 2019, she won the gold in the 200m dash and shot put at the Asian Masters Championship in Malaysia.

As a young girl, Sardarni Man Kaur, 103, did not receive any education. However, her late father taught her to read and write in her mother tongue Punjabi. She also studied the Sikh scripture.

Wanting her to maintain a fit lifestyle, eldest son Gurdev Singh had asked his mother to run the track field. “She had no problems doing so at the age of 93 in 2009,” he said.

Ever since then, she enjoyed running and had quickly improved. Two years later, she joined her first competition.

With three children on board, the centenarian represented India in the World Masters Athletic Championship held in the US where she had won two gold medals in the 100- and 200-metre races. From there, she had broken the existing world record and was declared Athlete of the Year 2011.

She will be cremated on Sunday (1 Aug).

