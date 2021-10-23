Qantas to crack open Sydney-Delhi route, resume Singapore flights

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Qantas plans to fly the Sydney-Delhi route before Christmas and resume the Sydney-Singapore flights within a month.

The Australian airliner plans to launch the new route from Sydney to Delhi on 6 Dec 2021, making it the first commercial flights for Qantas between Australia and India in almost a decade. The

The route is subject to discussions with Indian authorities to finalise necessary approvals, Qantas said in a statement.

The flights – with three return flights per week with its A330 aircraft, building to daily flights by end of the year – would initially operate until at least late March 2022, with a view to continuing if there is sufficient demand. Flights from Sydney to Delhi would operate via Darwin, while flights from Delhi to Sydney would operate nonstop.

Qantas flights from Sydney to Singapore will resume on 23 Nov, operating three days per week with A330 aircraft. Services will ramp up to daily from 18 Dec. Its low-cost carrier Jetstar will fly from Melbourne and Darwin to Singapore from 16 Dec.

The faster ramp up follows the Federal and New South Wales governments confirming that international borders would reopen from 1 November 2021 and the decision by the NSW Government to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals – which significantly increases travel demand.

