Adventures of top Sikh in Malaysian advertising business

Harmandar Singh or Ham has just authored the book 'Rainmaker - Making brands and people famous and furious for three decades', capturing glimpses of his life in advertising. He tells us how he tied his first turban

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Harmandar Singh or Ham, has just authored a riveting book titled Rainmaker – Making brands and people famous and furious for three decades.

And he has also added published author to his LinkedIn profile which reads humanitarian, educationist, publisher and anti-corruption activist.

The man who says he wears many hats but only one turban, has used a red graphic turban for the cover of his book.

After bestowing almost 2,000 awards to deserving winners in the industry across the region, he is dubbed the rainmaker for many reasons. This ground-breaking book is one of them.

The book captures glimpses of his life in advertising, and more than 700 copies have been sold so far. He has also curated delightful stories from his times working overseas, namely in Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, London and New York.

He says his “spiritual guide” in advertising in the early days was Malkeet Singh and claims he got his first job in advertising when the prospective employers mistook him for Malkeet.

Malkeet was already a sterling copywriter at Ogilvy Advertising and in a pre-destined case of mistaken identity Ham was hired by McCann-Erickson, as Malkeet and Ham both wear similar turban styles!

“In fact, Malkeet taught me how to tie my first turban.”

Ham adds, “This book will either make you laugh your head off or serve as a window into the world of advertising for the uninitiated. Hence its glaring bluntness and funny twists.”

“Every Sikh will enjoy my adventures in this book, and it is quite hilarious. I have shared many painful truths and debunked common myths about the business. For example, you don’t have to be a high-flying university graduate to enter or shine in an industry which is driven by sheer meritocracy and talent.”

The book also talks pointedly about falsehoods in advertising, how to be creative, and also takes a stab at corruption that has plagued the business till this day. All articulated in a narrative flow he calls Tales of a Turbanned Stranger.

“I attribute my command of the English language largely to a very inspiring secondary school teacher, Mrs Mahinder Singh, who nurtured my writing skills with infinite patience. I was actually quite a delinquent student. But she sorted me out by giving me the freedom to write but always keeping a disciplined eye on my development,” he tells Asia Samachar.

Some mind-altering chapters in the book include ‘The first Sikh Advertising Icon in Malaysia’ (not Ham), ‘YouTube has come between me and God’, ‘Losses from 1MDB can buy us 30 islands the size of Penang’, ‘How I gatecrashed my way into advertising’, and more…

“There are not many Sikhs in the Malaysian advertising industry, perhaps about 20,” adds Ham. “But they all count and are accomplished. From creative directors, marketing heads, to media strategists and TVC film producers and award-winning film directors who have achieved global fame.”

Having spent most of his working life in the ad industry, half of which as a Creative Lead for global ad network McCann-Erickson and created enough campaigns to last many books, Ham is the publisher of MARKETING magazine to 30,000 readers across the industry.

“Life, like marketing, is a script written by you,” he shares. “Take ownership of your destiny by visualising your future and start living it now.”

Commenting on the recent Timah controversy, he says, “I am insanely confident that good work triumphs over mediocrity (in all forms), as consumer feedback makes or destroys a brand.”

Ham will publish a Bahasa Malaysia edition of his book for public universities, libraries and secondary schools.

“I was born in Bukit Besi, Dungun and I believe creative talent has no geography. If a young Sikh boy in Kuantan or a budding talent from Tanjung Tualang yearns to shine in the world of ideas, after reading the book, that is all I wish for.”

This limited edition 280-page paperback is retailed @RM37.50 a copy, while stocks last, and you can purchase it online at https://marketingmagazine.com.my/event/rainmaker/ (or click here). Proceeds go to MERCY Malaysia and a forthcoming BM edition.

For those keen to view Ham’s latest work, here are some links:

Mak kata jangan! – Malay version

Rasuah Busters (Tap Drip) – English

Rasuah Busters TV: Selamat Hari Malaysia

He has already started work on his second book titled Rainmaker: The Source Code, a biography written from his experiences with the people in life.

RELATED STORY:

The history of Sikhs in Malaysian advertising (Asia Samachar, 9 May 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |