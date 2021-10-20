Gulzara Singh Dhami (1937-2021), Petaling Jaya

GULZARA SINGH DHAMI S/O HARNAM SINGH

7.7.1937 – 28.9.2021

Village: Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Sardar Gulzara Singh will be dearly missed by his……

Wife: Pritam Kaur Sandhu d/o Chanan Singh

Brother: Late Pieara Singh and spouse Resham kaur

Sister: Late Gurcharan Kaur

Children/spouses:

Rubindar Singh Dhami

Jasveen Kaur Dhami and spouse Siamak Khosravi-Nouri

Jagvindar Singh Dhami

Keshvindar Singh Dhami

Grandchildren:

Ciaran Singh Khosravi-Nouri

Alexander Singh Khosravi-Nouri

…and the rest of his extended family including brother and sister in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Path da Bhog: 22 Oct 2021 (Friday), 4pm-6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Langgar will be served (packed meals, as per KKM SOP Phase 3)

Contact: 017 8915595

Our dad spent his early childhood in Batu Arang after which time he moved to Kuala Lumpur. He worked for 35 years in DBKL and was honoured with a lifetime of service award by the mayor. He was a man who was passionate about social justice and took an active role in improving the lives and working conditions of his colleagues and community. During retirement, as a member of the Malaysian Pensioners Association (PPKM), he contributed towards ensuring pensioners received their fair settlement. He was a man who loved a good conversation and valued his friendships. He loved to read and placed great importance on health and wellbeing. He will continue to be loved and will greatly be missed by his family and close friends. A heartfelt appreciation to those who have reached out to extend your support and condolences and for those who made time to attend my dad’s cremation ceremony.

“Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation” (Rumi)

| Entry: 20 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

