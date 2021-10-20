Edmonton elects first Sikh mayor

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Former city councillor and Canadian federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi has been elected as Edmonton’s first South Asian mayor.

The 57-year-old politician is from the Liberal Party which is led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He lost his parliamentary seat in the 2019 general elections which he contested as the outgoing Minister for Infrastructure.

“I came here at 18 with very little. Like many newcomers, I faced considerable barriers but this city and its people lifted me up and offered me the opportunity to flourish. That kindness sparked my passion for our city and put me on a path to serve Edmontonians.

“As a bus driver, I got to know my fellow Edmontonians and took them where they needed to go. As a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, I worked with my colleagues to fight for and win our rights,” he said in an interview with Edmonton Journal.

In a social media update, he had shared about how arrested in 1988 and detained without charges for almost two years ​for protesting alongside villagers and farmers seeking land reform.

