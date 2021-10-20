Quick-thinking Sikh hikers unravel turbans for a rescue at Vancouver waterfalls

A group of quick-thinking young men unravelled their turbans and jackets to rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park – Video grab from CTV News

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans and jackets as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month. They saved the day as they spot was dangerous.

Five friends were enjoying their hike at the Lower Falls Trail at Golden Ears Provincial Park when they saw a commotion.

“They said, ‘Two people are stuck there. Can you help them? Can you call 911?'” Kuljinder Singh told CTV News.

They saw two fellow hikers stranded on a large rock by the edge of a fast-moving river. Singh said he and his friends did not have cell phone reception but they knew how to improvise.

They did not hesitate to unravel their turbans to whip up a makeshift rope that eventually pulled the two hikers to safety.

“Quite amazed,” said Pitt Meadows Search and Rescue search manager Rick Laing. “I’d never heard anything like that or seen anybody doing anything like that. I thought it was quite resourceful – they showed great presence of mind to put something together in such a short time.”

You can view the clip here.

