Gormok Singh PPN, BPP, PPM (1946-2021), Rtd sub inspector of police

ਚਲੁ ਦਰਹਾਲੁ ਦੀਵਾਨਿ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਫੁਰਮਾਨੁ ਦਰਗਹ ਕਾ ਆਇਆ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥
Chal Dharhal Diwan Bulayea Har Ferman Dergey Ka Aayeya (SGGS, 792)
GORMOK SINGH PPN, BPP, PPM
Left for heavenly abode on 20.10.2021
Originally from Sikh Settlement, Tanjung Tualang, now at Kampar. Served mostly at Kuala Krai, Kelantan. Performed sewa at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Kerai for more than 30 years.
Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Late Sajan Singh Moga
Son / Daughter-in-Law: Shranpall Singh Randhawa / Vatsala Nair Peiramasivam @ Preeta Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Kulwant Kaur / Bakshish Singh (Penang)
Santokh Singh (Khalsa Diwan Malaysia) / Jasbir Kaur
Late Hari Singh / Sarabjit Kaur
Sarup Singh/ Perkash Kaur
Also leaving behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives near and dear.
He was a loving husband and father. Forefront in serving the Community and the needy. Leaving
behind beautiful memories to be cherished forever.
Cortege will leave for cremation from 11, Jalan Limau Kasturi, Taman Kampar Jaya, Kampar, at 11 am, 21 Oct 2021 (Thursday)
Path da Bhog: 31 Oct 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar
For further information contact:
Sarjit Kaur 011 1089 8212
Baldip Singh (lawyer) 019 549 9822
Santokh Singh (brother) 016 567 0810
In view of MCO and SOP, we understand if unable to attend.
| Entry: 20 Oct 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |