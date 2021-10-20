Gormok Singh PPN, BPP, PPM (1946-2021), Rtd sub inspector of police

ਚਲੁ ਦਰਹਾਲੁ ਦੀਵਾਨਿ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਫੁਰਮਾਨੁ ਦਰਗਹ ਕਾ ਆਇਆ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Chal Dharhal Diwan Bulayea Har Ferman Dergey Ka Aayeya (SGGS, 792)

GORMOK SINGH PPN, BPP, PPM

Left for heavenly abode on 20.10.2021

Originally from Sikh Settlement, Tanjung Tualang, now at Kampar. Served mostly at Kuala Krai, Kelantan. Performed sewa at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Kerai for more than 30 years.

Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Late Sajan Singh Moga

Son / Daughter-in-Law: Shranpall Singh Randhawa / Vatsala Nair Peiramasivam @ Preeta Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Kulwant Kaur / Bakshish Singh (Penang)

Santokh Singh (Khalsa Diwan Malaysia) / Jasbir Kaur

Late Hari Singh / Sarabjit Kaur

Sarup Singh/ Perkash Kaur

Also leaving behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives near and dear.

He was a loving husband and father. Forefront in serving the Community and the needy. Leaving

behind beautiful memories to be cherished forever.

Cortege will leave for cremation from 11, Jalan Limau Kasturi, Taman Kampar Jaya, Kampar, at 11 am, 21 Oct 2021 ( Thursday)

Path da Bhog: 31 Oct 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar

For further information contact:

Sarjit Kaur 011 1089 8212

Baldip Singh (lawyer) 019 549 9822

Santokh Singh (brother) 016 567 0810

In view of MCO and SOP, we understand if unable to attend.

| Entry: 20 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

