Gian Singh (1930-2021), Gopeng

SARDAR GIAN SINGH S/O LABH SINGH

Age: 91 years old

Pind: Bahmniwala, Punjab

Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2021.

Sadly missed and will always be remembered by loved ones.

Wife: Biba Kaur d/o Hazara Singh

Childrens and spouses:

Amarjit Singh / Ranjit Kaur Kaldeep Kaur / Tarjit Singh Chanchel Singh / Kiranjit Kaur Kaldip Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur Late Ajit Singh / Jasbir Kaur Balventher Singh / Kamaljeet Kaur Kalwant Kaur / Savinderjit Singh

And beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren

Path da Bhog: 30th October 2021 (Saturday) between 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation. SOP applies.

For enquiries, please contact:

Kaldip Singh 012-4275475

Chanchel Singh 016-5537976

Balventher Singh 012-6600693

| Entry: 19 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

