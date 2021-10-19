Gian Singh (1930-2021), Gopeng

SARDAR GIAN SINGH S/O LABH SINGH
Age: 91 years old
Pind: Bahmniwala, Punjab
Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2021.
Sadly missed and will always be remembered by loved ones.
Wife: Biba Kaur d/o Hazara Singh
Childrens and spouses:
- Amarjit Singh / Ranjit Kaur
- Kaldeep Kaur / Tarjit Singh
- Chanchel Singh / Kiranjit Kaur
- Kaldip Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur
- Late Ajit Singh / Jasbir Kaur
- Balventher Singh / Kamaljeet Kaur
- Kalwant Kaur / Savinderjit Singh
And beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren
Path da Bhog: 30th October 2021 (Saturday) between 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation. SOP applies.
For enquiries, please contact:
Kaldip Singh 012-4275475
Chanchel Singh 016-5537976
Balventher Singh 012-6600693
| Entry: 19 Oct 2021 | Source: Family
