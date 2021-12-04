He sure stands out. Sikh American enters Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Raunak Nirmal – Photo: Stills from Forbes video

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Raunak Singh Nirmal, a serial entrepreneur who’s first job out of college was at Amazon, is today dealing with companies that sell on Amazon. His company is making waves. Personally, he has made cut to enter Forbes’ 30 Under 30 listing for 2022.

Not bad for a Sikh who emigrated from India when he was 7 years old.

Acquco is one of the largest and fastest-growing aggregators of companies that sell on Amazon. The 29-year old co-founder and CEO has raised $160 million to acquire businesses that will generate some $250 million in revenue this year, reports Forbes. “I’ve been living and breathing Amazon,” he tells the magazine.

He founded Acquco along with Wiley Zhang after launching and successfully exiting several multi-million dollar Amazon brands, he says in an article under his byline.

In essence, they are building the largest e-commerce platform in the world, with a focus on building Amazon businesses, and operating across a number of platforms including Walmart, eBay, and Shopify.

Raunak got his start in Computer Science and Operations Research Engineering at Cornell. After graduating, he landed a job with Amazon as a business analyst, all while selling on Amazon to get a better lay of the land.

“Just six months after joining the Amazon team, I was promoted to Product Manager, overseeing a team of engineers to implement a product idea I had pitched, which was estimated to net $1B in annual revenue for Amazon. After implementation, I decided to leave Amazon to pursue my third party selling business full-time, which sold over $7MM in its first year of operation.

“Since building that first business, I’ve built and sold multiple brands on the platform, researched and developed several methods to uniquely execute SEO on Amazon, served as a consultant to some of the largest Amazon US sellers, created a third party service that helps sellers recover money that Amazon owes them from over 27 unique reimbursement scenarios, all while creating a seller outsourcing firm in the Philippines to help sellers save money on account operations. I know my way around building Amazon businesses from the ground up as well as driving significant optimizations to existing businesses,” he wrote.

RELATED STORY:

Two brothers rake in millions selling The Whisky Exchange (Asia Samachar, 24 Sept 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here