Trans International Logistiks picks up Golden Bull Award

Kuldip Singh Seine from Trans International Logistiks receiving the Golden Bull Award 2021

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Trans International Logistiks Sdn Bhd (TIL), an end-to-end projects logistics provider, has been awarded the Golden Bull Award 2021 Outstanding SME in the Malaysia project logistics industry.

The Punjabi-powered Malaysian firm is a project management company (PMC) registered with the Malaysian Ministry of Finance (MOF) and provides one-stop end to end solutions for the capital expenditure industry.

“We provide all solutions for the logistics from origin to delivery site,” TIL managing director Kuldip Singh Seine told Asia Samachar.

TIL caters to the needs of new investors as well as existing companies in the manufacturing; oil, gas & petrochemical; power & renewable energy; telecommunication & broadcasting facilities; hospitality, tourism & mixed-developments; infrastructure; education & healthcare facilities; agriculture, and other sectors.

It operates locally and internationally with its local and global partners specialised in total global project logistics management, direct & indirect tax consultancy, various free trade agreement (FTA) consultancy, customs consultancy services, and total integrated logistics management systems solutions (TILMSS)

In a span of 14 years since its inception, TIL has provided clients with unique solutions, management, coordination and consultancy services which resulted in successful project logistics executions and substantial amounts of tax savings realised for each of their clients’ projects.

In 2019, TIL was awarded the Malaysia Project Logistics Services Provider by Frost & Sullivan based on its track records and unique services.

TIL provides unique selling or proposal methods whereby they offer specialised solutions on project logistics management as well as indirect tax consultancy which gives their client an opportunity to realise cost savings by the millions for their projects which can be very capital intensive and this becomes their key selling point to a potential prospect.

