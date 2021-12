Persenor @ Parkash (1946-2021), Ara Damansara

PERSENOR A/P GAINA SINGH

31.03.1946 – 14.12.2021

Husband: Late Sdr Tarlochan Singh (Postals Ipoh)

Children / Spouses:

Sharonjit Kaur / Jasvinder Singh

Rajinderjit Singh / Sherinder

Faris Tarlochan / Noor Badr

Sureshjit Singh

Also leaving behind 4 grandsons and 4 granddaughters

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 15 December 2021 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Cortège leaves from 23, Jalan PJU 1A/29, Ara Damansara, 47301, PJ at 11am, 15 December 2021 (Wednesday)

Path da bhog: TBA

Contact:

Rajinder 0193813593

Suresh 0143385412

| Entry: 14 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |