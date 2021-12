Sardar Bogha Singh Dhaliwal (1934-2021), Retired Police Sergeant (No. 29107) formerly of Police Depot Kuala Lumpur

GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR BOGHA SINGH DHALIWAL S/O LATE SARDAR HAKIM SINGH DHALIWAL

15.07.1934 – 8.12.2021

Retired Police Sergeant (No.29107) formerly of Police Depot Kuala Lumpur

Departed on 8th Dec 2021.

Son of Late Sardar Hakim Singh Dhaliwal, Husband of Late Sardarni Ajmer Kaur Sidhu, Son-In-Law of Late Sardar Mahinder Singh Sidhu (Retired Police Pensioner No.750)

Village: Bajewala Village of District Mansa, Punjab, India

Wife: Late Sardarni Ajmer Kaur Sidhu

Children / Spouses:

Karamjit Singh Dhaliwal (New Zealand) [Son]

Navinderjit Kaur Dhaliwal [Daughter]

Path da Bhog: 19th December 2021 (Sunday), from 10.00 am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Police Ipoh, Perak.

Contact:

Pharpur Kaur Sidhu ; +60143372529

Dr. Tej Kaur Sidhu ; +60143084927

Entry: 15 Dec 2021

