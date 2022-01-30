Satvinder Singh Cheema (1967-2022), Jalan Meru

SARDAR SATVINDER SINGH CHEEMA S/O LATE SARDAR MUKHTIAR SINGH CHEEMA (JALAN MERU)

15.2.1967 – 30.1.2022

Village: Cheema, Barnala

Leaving behind brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives & friends.

Funeral / Saskaar: 3pm, 30 January 2022 (Sunday), at Nirvana Memorial Park, Section 21 Shah Alam

Last Respects: For those who would like to pay their last respects may do so at No. 24, Jalan Sentosa 33, Taman Bunga Melor, 41050 Klang

Cortege leaves from residence at 2pm.

Contact:

Jasbir Singh (0126651926)

Kelvinder Singh (0163617226)

| Entry: 30 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

