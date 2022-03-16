First South Asian superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’







Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in “Ms. Marvel.” – Photo: Marvel Studios





By Brahmjot Kaur | NBC News |

Marvel dropped a trailer Tuesday for “Ms. Marvel,” an upcoming Disney+ series that features Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero.

The newest Marvel limited series, set to release June 8, follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American girl from New Jersey who struggles to fit in at school and home until she’s endowed with superpowers.

From directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the six-episode series follows Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, as she obsesses over superheroes and writes fan fiction about them, particularly the Avengers and Captain Marvel.

The trailer shows glimpses of Kamala’s life — including praying at a mosque, attending high school and daydreaming about boys — before showing how it transforms with her new superpowers.

Kamala’s powers eventually give her the ability to create energy stepping stones and throw punches with a large energy fist. Her blue-and-red suit looks similar to Captain Marvel’s — and Kamala is set to appear in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels,” which is scheduled to be released in February.

“Ms. Marvel” was initially set to be released in late 2021 but was pushed back after the pandemic delayed other Marvel releases. Kamala, who first appeared in a Captain Marvel comic in 2013, was given a solo comic series as Ms. Marvel in 2014, Variety reported.

