Surinder Kaur Rattan Singh (1956 – 2022), Subang Jaya

SURINDER KAUR A/P RATTAN SINGH

12.6.1956 – 20.3.2022

Village: Totti, Amritsar/ Taiping, Perak

Husband: Amrick Singh Randhawa

Children: Randhill Singh, Pramila Kaur & Kavita Kaur (spouse: Raman Katyal)

Grandchildren: Meher Katyal & Seereth Katyal

Dear Family and Friends,

In loving memory of Madam Surinder Kaur A/P Rattan Singh, we are saddened to announce her passing on 20 March 2022 (Sunday). Much loved wife of Amrick Singh (GS Subang President), devoted mother and mother-in-law to Randhill Singh, Pramila Kaur, Kavita Kaur and Raman Katyal, and loving grandmother to Meher and Seereth. She will be dearly missed by all.

A life so meaningfully lived deserves to be meaningfully remembered.

For those who would like to pay your last respects, you may do so from 2.30pm to 4.00pm on 23 March 2022 (Wednesday), followed by the cremation at 4.00pm for family and close friends, at Shamshan Bumi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Contact:

Amrick Singh 012 5389061

Randhill Singh 019 2262431

Pramila Kaur 019 2262 432

| Entry: 21 March 2022 | Source: Family

