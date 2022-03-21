Kirandeep all set for Junior World Cup







Kirandeep Kaur and KPT-Uniten teammates after beating Negeri Sembilan to lift the Vivian May Soars Cup trophy for the third on 20 March 2022 – Photo: MHC

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Budding national hockey player Kirandeep Kaur must be elated for being selected to don the national jersey for the Junior World Cup (JWC) that will be played out in South Africa April 1-12.

The 18-year-old was one of the 20 players named by national women’s coach Nasihin Nubli yesterday (20 March).

It will also be a relief for the prolific midfielder after being left out of the team earlier for the Asia Cup in Oman recently.

Kirandeep played her heart out in the the Women’s Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) which ended yesterday (20 March).

For the JWC, Malaysia will be up against Germany, India and Wales in Group D when they make their debut in the tournament after Japan withdrew. This will also be the first outing for the junior women’s team since the tournament made its debut in 1989 in Ottawa, Canada.

Canada, also appearing in South Africa, will be fielding two Punjabi players. They are Harnoor Malhi, a defence player majoring in Human Biology at the University of Toronto, and Ishaval Sekhon, a goalkeeper who was part of the U17 National Team.

In the just concluded WMHL, Kirandeep played well for the KPT-UniTen Thunderbolts team that won the Vivian May Soars Cup. They defeated favourties Negeri Sembilan that had earlier won the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) title.

Kirandeep scored her first international goal when she was just 14 when she donned the national colours for the Hockey Series Open at Singapore’s Seng Kang Stadium in 2018.

