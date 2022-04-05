In Loving Memory: Mata Punjab Kaur (1930-2021), Sentul

FIRST YEAR BARSI

MATA PUNJAB KAUR D/O LATE RAM SINGH

Wife of Late Mr. Sampuran Singh Johal (Formerly Ministry of Education and Former Secretary of Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur)

Children / Spouses:

Gurdeep Singh

Gurmeet Singh / Amarjeet Kaur

Kuldeep Kaur

Jagjeet Kaur / Gurdit Singh

Charanjeet Singh

Grandchildren:

Nashvinder Singh

Hasvinder Singh

Satvinder Singh

Also missed by Sisters, Sisters-in-Law, Brothers-in-Law and a host of Relatives.

Akhand Path: 29 April 2022 to 1 May 2022 at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampong Pandan, Kuala Lumpur. Guru-ka-Langgar will be served on all three days.

Please treat this as a personal invitation. We humbly request that everyone fully comply with the Covid-19 SOP ‘s at all times.

Contact:

Gurdeep Singh 012-6850712

Gurmeet Singh 013-2964921

﻿

| Entry: 5 April 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |