In Loving Memory: Mata Punjab Kaur (1930-2021), Sentul

FIRST YEAR BARSI
MATA PUNJAB KAUR D/O LATE RAM SINGH
Wife of Late Mr. Sampuran Singh Johal (Formerly Ministry of Education and Former Secretary of Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur)
Children / Spouses:
Gurdeep Singh
Gurmeet Singh / Amarjeet Kaur
Kuldeep Kaur
Jagjeet Kaur / Gurdit Singh
Charanjeet Singh
Grandchildren:
Nashvinder Singh
Hasvinder Singh
Satvinder Singh
Also missed by Sisters, Sisters-in-Law, Brothers-in-Law and a host of Relatives.
Akhand Path: 29 April 2022 to 1 May 2022 at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampong Pandan, Kuala Lumpur. Guru-ka-Langgar will be served on all three days.
Please treat this as a personal invitation. We humbly request that everyone fully comply with the Covid-19 SOP ‘s at all times.
Contact:
Gurdeep Singh 012-6850712
Gurmeet Singh 013-2964921
| Entry: 5 April 2022 | Source: Family
