Mata Sarjit Kaur (1946-2022), Puchong

MATA SARJIT KAUR @ BANSA D/O HARI SINGH
daughter of Late Hari Singh and Harnam Kaur Gill (Cameron Highlands)
daughter-in-law of Late Palla Singh and Mohinder Kaur
19.6.1946 – 29.3.2022
Forever remembered by family, friend, and especially by
Husband: Sardar Ballebir Singh Sidhraha
Children:
Surinder Pal Singh (Larissa Kaur)
Ravinder Kaur
Manmohan Kaur (Late Muthurakan)
Harvinder Pal Singh
Grandchildren:
Charanpreet
Reena
Mahinder Pal
Satish
Sheelan
Pawanpreet
Path da Bhog: 10th April 2022 (Sunday), from 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong (No. 5473A, Lebuh Puteri, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong, Selangor). Guru ka Langar will be served.
Contact:
Ballebir Singh +60111-6888026
Bachan Kaur @ Bachani +6016-2742804
Jasbir Kaur (Guddi) +6019-2385617
The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.
| Entry: 5 April 2022 | Source: Family
