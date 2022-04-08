From Frankfurt to Tampa, Vaisakhi anew





By Asia Samachar | Vaisakhi 2022 |

More Sikh groups around the globe are marking the birthday of Guru Nanak as they celebrate Vaisakhi this year.

Frankfurt in Germany, Tampa in the United States and Chandigarh in India have informed Asia Samachar that they are celebrating Guru Nanak’s birthday in April this year, adding to the new and novel movement around the world.

On Wednesday (April 6), it was reported that Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore and Ilford (Britain) will be seeing #Vaisakhi2022 events marking both the creation of the Khalsa and the birthday of Guru Nanak. The former is familiar territory to most Sikhs, but the later is part of a growing awareness of when Guru Nanak was actually born.

For Tampa Gurdwara, it will actually be their second year in a row celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak on Vaisakhi.

“We implemented the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar (2003) last year. The response has been mixed but mostly welcoming. People are very afraid of break away from traditions but acknowledge the truth behind such actions,” a gurdwara official told Asia Samachar.

Another US gurdwara joining the celebration is The Sikh Gurudwara of North Carolina.

In an email message, Chandigarh-based C5 Channel and Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha said that they would also be marking the celebration on April 14. Germany, too, will be joining the bandwagon.

“Around 10,000 believers live in Frankfurt and the surrounding area – more than in any other city in Germany….Two Sikh communities are based in Frankfurt: The larger, the Gurudwara Sikh Center, is located in Höchst. In Seckbach there is the Hindu Sikh cultural association – with a temple that both Hindus and Sikhs with Afghan connections visit,” according to a message from a Sikh volunteer in Germany.

[If you’re part of the movement, drop us a message]

Generally, Sikhs are familiar with the idea of Vaisakhi being the celebration of the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699. This historic event took place in the month of Vaisakh (which corresponds to the month April in the Gregorian calendar).

However, celebrating Guru Nanak’s birthday in this time of the year is something new and probably alien to many Sikhs. The birthday of the first Sikh Guru has usually been celebrated with pomp and splendour in the month of Kathik (sometime in October or November). But researchers have established that Guru Nanak was actually born in the month of Vaisakh.

While established and major Sikh organisations are reluctant to make the change, pockets of Sikhs have decided to make the jump, moving ahead to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birthday in April.

EVENTS UNDER NOTE:

Punjab: 14 April 2022 (Thursday), 10am-2pm, at Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chandigarh

Germany: 14 April at Gurudwara Sikh Center in Höchst, Frankfurt

Singapore: 15 April 2022 (Friday), 2pm-4pm, at Silat Road Sikh Gurudwara

Malaysia: 16 April 2022 (Saturday), 6.45pm-9pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Kuala Lumpur

Britain: 16 April 2022 (Saturday), 6pm-8pm, at St Andrew’s Church, Ilford

USA: 17 April, 2022 (Sunday), 9am to 2pm, at Tampa Gurdwara (USREF), Thonotosassa, Florida, USAO

(Do you know of another such event? Do send us an email or Whatsapp to be included)

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Something very different this Vaisakhi (Asia Samachar, 6 April 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here