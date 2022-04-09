Sardar Atar Singh (1950 – 2022), Kelantan / Ex-Air Force (TUDM)

SARDAR ATAR SINGH S/O LATE SAJAN SINGH

15.02.1950 – 08.04.2022 (72 years old)

Village: Nangal, Moga

Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o late Dalip Singh

Children / Spouse:

Dalbir Singh / Gurpreet Kaur

Arveen Kaur / Gurpreet Singh

Grandchildren:

Karambir Singh Keerat Kaur

Siblings:

Sarjit Kaur Jag Singh Swaren Kaur

Respects can be paid at crematorium hall at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 1pm onwards on 9 April 2022 (Saturday). Saskaar will be at the same place at 2.30pm.

Path Da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Dalbir Singh: 017 6626393 (Son)

Gurpreet Kaur: 017 5646506 (Daughter-in-law)

Gurpreet Singh: +6596974437, Whatsapp (Son-in-law)

Arveen Kaur: +65 87259936, Whatsapp (Daughter)

Papa,

Words cannot express how we feel, a sense of loss, a lifetime of memories, a lovely family that you have built.

We will always remember what you taught us and the values you imbued us with.

You will be missed, Papa.

| Entry: 9 April 2022 | Source: Family

