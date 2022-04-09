Sardar Atar Singh (1950 – 2022), Kelantan / Ex-Air Force (TUDM)

SARDAR ATAR SINGH S/O LATE SAJAN SINGH
15.02.1950 – 08.04.2022 (72 years old)
Village: Nangal, Moga
Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o late Dalip Singh
Children / Spouse:
Dalbir Singh / Gurpreet Kaur
Arveen Kaur / Gurpreet Singh
Grandchildren:
- Karambir Singh
- Keerat Kaur
Siblings:
- Sarjit Kaur
- Jag Singh
- Swaren Kaur
Respects can be paid at crematorium hall at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 1pm onwards on 9 April 2022 (Saturday). Saskaar will be at the same place at 2.30pm.
Path Da Bhog: To be confirmed
Contact:
Dalbir Singh: 017 6626393 (Son)
Gurpreet Kaur: 017 5646506 (Daughter-in-law)
Gurpreet Singh: +6596974437, Whatsapp (Son-in-law)
Arveen Kaur: +65 87259936, Whatsapp (Daughter)
Papa,
Words cannot express how we feel, a sense of loss, a lifetime of memories, a lovely family that you have built.
We will always remember what you taught us and the values you imbued us with.
You will be missed, Papa.
| Entry: 9 April 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |