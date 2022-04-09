Vaisakhi at Trafalgar Square 2022







By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Vaisakhi will be celebrated at Trafalgar Square in London with free light bites and Indian tea (Langar), demonstrations of martial arts (Gatka), entertainment and a display of Sikh art on April 16 (Saturday).

The programme, with Tommy Sandhu as the host, will also see the performance of the 10-piece marching band from Asian British Music (ABM) and a food demo by chef Manpreet Singh.

On the big screen, visitors will be able to appreciate kirtan performances from Qi-Rattan and Manika Kaur recorded especially for Vaisakhi 2022. There will also celebratory messages from Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP and Karenjeet Bains, the first Sikh woman to compete for Great Britain in powerlifting.

A range of free and fun activities provided by Kiddie Sangat for children to do including Mala making, Khanda colouring as well as creating your own Kirpan on a gatra to take home.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

From Frankfurt to Tampa, Vaisakhi anew (Asia Samachar, 8 April 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here