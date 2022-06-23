Missing: Tyasveer Singh (Special Kid)

UPDATE: Missing boy found safe and sound, a family member told Asia Samachar at 11.50pm (23 June).

Tyasveer Singh (Special Kid). Age: 13.

Last seen near Sri Intan Condo, Taman Kok Lian, Off Jalan Ipoh, 5th Mile Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur at 5pm, 23 June 2022. He was wearing the cap and T-shirt as in the photo.

Asia Samachar has contacted the family and verified the incident. Updates will be posted at this same link.

Call: 013-3932332 or 016-2440012

