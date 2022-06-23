1897: Sikhs barred from some Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee events. But why?

Malay States Guides (MSG) Diamond jubilee detachment to London 1897 – Photo: National Archives, Malaysia / Sikhs In Malaysia Series (Volume Two) – Highlights of A Century (1873-1973) by Malkiat Singh Lopo-Dhaliwal and Mukhtiar Kaur Rattian-Sandhu, p38





21.6. 1897.

Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in Penang.

While the prayer was going on natives gathered at the Esplanade for the sports. The sports began at ten a’clock. It is interesting to note that in Event No.1. Putting the shot, where Sikhs were barred, was won by a throw of 27 feet 3 inches, whereas in event No 6 . Putting the shot, confined only to Sikhs was won with 33 feet. In Event No. 8 Boxing the Sikhs were barred, but Event No.9 Wrestling was for Sikhs only! The Sikhs were also barred form Event No. 12, Tug-of-War.

One of the highlights of the Jubilee sports held in Fort Cornwallis, Penang was the Sikh wrestling. The two prizes went to Lal Singh and Bisup Singh. An eye-witness record mentions: “Although not one of the six competitors gave any evidence of having been trained as a wrestler still the competition was interesting and the spectators were certainly pleased with what they saw. The final tie was a long one and almost dramatic in its climax, when the short thick-set winner seized his tall antagonist and, gradually raising him aloft, reversed his position as he did so, until he held the man head downwards and signified a wish to deposit his burden on the grass wherever the judges might desire.”

22.6.1897.

Subedar-Major Bhola Singh commanded the Malay States Guides detachment which representated the Federated Malay States at the Jubilee Celebrations of Queen Victoria in London. The M.S.G. detachment was made up of all Sikhs and besides the Subedar-Major included two sergeants, two corporals and nineteen privates. These handsome Sikhs created an excellent impression in England and their uniform became the subject of much comment. The Commandant of the M.S.C.., Colonel R.S. Frowd Walker was given the command of all the Colonial foot detachments and was latter honoured by the Queen who graciously granted an audience at Buckingham Palace.

