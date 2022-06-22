Kabul attack: Bring barbaric terrorists to book, urges Khalsa Diwan Malaysia

Statement | Malaysia |

Khalsa Diwan Malaysia condemns in no uncertain terms the cowardly and dastardly attack by terrorists’ on the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib Ji at Karte Parwan in Afghanistan recently.

At least two people were killed and several worshippers were injured, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship. A similar attack in March 2020 saw brutal massacre of 25 innocent lives including children and women on the Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul.

Khalsa Diwan condemns these unwarranted and provocative attacks not only on Gurdwaras , but on any place of worship of any religion. All places of worship are sacred, and deserve the utmost respect. There is no room for hatred or violence in such places.

We implore the Afghan Government to act and bring the barbaric terrorists to book, and to take all precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents from happening.

We sympathise with the victims and request the Government to protect the minorities. We pray for the safety and well-being of all devotees. May Waheguru Ji bless the departed souls, and give strength and courage to their families to soldier on in life.

Santokh S Randhawa

President, Khalsa Diwan Malaysia

RELATED STORY:

Sikh organisations condemn ‘insane and barbaric’ Kabul gurdwara attack (Asia Samachar, 21 June 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here