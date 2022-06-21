Father’s Day vintage vehicles treat at gurdwara

A 1976 air-cooled Volkswagen Beetle (right) and a postman’s bicycle at vintage vehicle gathering at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on July 19, 2022 – Photo: Supplied

A 1960 air-cooled Citroen car stood out at a Father’s Day vintage vehicles gathering in Petaling Jaya on Sunday (July 19).

Amir Singh Boparai, owner of the Citroen, was one of vintage vehicle enthusiasts who came, some with family members in tow, to Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya to join the retro vehicles meet.

The front-wheel-drive Citroën – designed as an economy family car and introduced at the 1948 Paris auto show – was at full display along with an assortment of other classic cars, bikes and bicycles.

“Someone even brought the postman’s bicycle. For an event planned at the last minute, we were delighted with the participation,” Jay Lakhbir Singh, an event organiser who spearheaded the get together, told Asia Samachar.

Also on display was a 1958 Royal Enfield 500 motorcycle, owned by Kuala Lumpur businessman Darshen Singh.

“The Royal Enfield belonged to my father and I have maintained and kept it as part of my family’s legacy. My son [Tarendev Singh] is also keen on vintage motorcycles and I decided to get him the Norton five years ago,” he was quoted in a local newspaper report.

On his part, Jay Lakhbir brought a 1976 air-cooled Volkswagen Beetle. “It was an abandoned car. I bought it in 2021 and restored it to mint condition,” he said.

