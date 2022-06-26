Two Sikhs join new Ontario cabinet

Swearing in ceremony. Left: Parm Gill with Premier Doug Ford. Right: Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria.

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Two Sikh lawmakers have been roped into the newly formed 30-person Ontario Cabinet headed by second-term premier Doug Ford.

Parm Gill has been made Minister of Red Tape Reduction while Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria was reappointed president of the Treasury Board. Prabmeet holds the distinction of being the first turban-wearing Cabinet minister in Ontario’s history.

Their appointment came about as the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario secured 83 of 124 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario — allowing them forming a majority government for the second term in a row. The party has promised to build Ontario highways and hospitals, among others, to create more jobs.

Nina Tangri, a former associate minister who won in the June 2 elections, did not make it into the new cabinet.

Parm, 48, is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton. Prior to his work in public service, Parm was involved in numerous family businesses in the manufacturing and hospitality industries. He studied at the Ivey School of Business at Western University, earning his Master of Business Administration degree.

Before being elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2018, Parm was the Federal Member of Parliament in the House of Commons from 2011-2015.

Parm was appointed by the Prime Minister as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veteran Affairs, and later, the Minister of International Trade. Throughout his tenure, Parm was a member of many committees including the Standing Committee of Public Safety and National Security, Health, Canadian Heritage, Veterans Affairs, and International Trade.

Prabmeet, 33, is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South. He worked as a corporate and commercial Associate at Miller Thomson LLP prior to being elected. He has a law degree from the University of Windsor as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University where he majored in Finance. Prior to going into law, he worked at TD Securities.

Previously, he has served as the Associate Ministry of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

He returns as the president of Treasury Board which controls all government spending as well as oversees the procedures and directives that guide the operation of the Ontario Public Service.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x 2021)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here