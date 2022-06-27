Good turnout at Kajang gurdwara maiden education fair

One of the booths at the GS Kajang Education Fair – Photo: Supplied

The maiden education fair by Gurdwara Sahib Kajang saw an enthusiastic reponse, with Sikh students coming forward to explore the options before them as they pursue their education. The event was held at the gurdwara complex yesterday (June 26).

