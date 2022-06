Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal (1932 – 2022) Tampin

ਜਿਉ ਜਿਉ ਤੇਰਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਤਿਵੈ ਤਿਉ ਹੋਵਣਾ ॥

Jyo jyo tera hukam, tivai tiu hovana (SGGS, 523)

SARDAR GURDEV SINGH DHALIWAL S/O LATE TOKI SARBAN SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 26.6.2022.

A loving and jovial dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply loved and missed by the entire family.

Wife: Late Mdm Gurmel Kaur

Siblings:

1) Mdm Gurcharan Kaur Poonia, UK

2) Late Sdr Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal

Children / Spouses:

1) Late Gurnam Singh / Jaswinder Kaur

2) Mengit Kaur / Gurdev Singh

3) Rejinder Singh / Rajinder Kaur

4) Jusvir Singh / Surinder Kaur

5) Baldev Kaur / Late Ranbir Singh

6) Satwant Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

1) Late Sanjeev Singh / Jaspreet Kaur

2) Manpreet Kaur / Manmohan Singh

3) Dharmjeet Singh / Nina Kaur

4) Kiranjeet Kaur / Charanjit Singh

5) Gurpreet Singh / Pavither Kaur

6) Amandeep Kaur / Savinder Singh

7) Taranbir Singh

8) Manraj Singh / Nanthini

9) Tanraj Singh

Nephews / Nieces / Spouses:

1) Late Jagjit Singh / Rose Nava

2) Ajit Singh / Jaswant Kaur

3) Mahaveer Singh / Jasbir Kaur

4) Amarjit Kaur / Karpal Singh

5) Mandeep Kaur / Malvinder Singh

Great-grandchildren, Grand Nephews and Nieces, Relatives and Loved ones.

Programme at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin –

1 July 2022 (Friday) 9am – Akhand Path commences

2 July 2022 (Saturday) – Continuation of Akhand Path

3 July 2022 (Sunday) – Akhand Path Da Bhog at 9 am, followed by Kirtan and Sehaj Path Da Bhog at 1130 am followed by Guru Ka Langar thereafter.

Contact:

018 2299620 – Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal

019 3628355 – Jusvir Singh Dhaliwal

012 2425454 – Satwant Singh Dhaliwal

When I am gone, release me, let me go, I have so many things to see and do,

You mustn’t tie yourself to me with too many tears but be thankful we had so many good years.



| Entry: 27 June 2022 | Source: Family



