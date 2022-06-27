Murdered Sikh rapper’s song pulled from YouTube in India

By Asia Samachar | India |

Sikh rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song SYL has been take down by YouTube in India, on the instruction of the Indian government.

The viral song had references to the Satluj-Yamuna link dispute which is a deemed controversial topic in Punjab. The song also makes references to other sensitive topics such as the Indian army attack on the Darbar Sahib (popularly known as Golden Temple) in Amritsar and the massacre of thousands of Sikhs.

The track, released released posthumously following the murder of the popular Sikh rapper, was trending. It had garnered nearly 30 million views and 3.3 million likes on the singer’s YouTube page before it was pulled down over the weekend.

“This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” said a message posted on the song link, reports AFP. The song is still available in other countries.

In an email to AFP, a YouTube spokesperson said it had only removed the song in “keeping with local laws and our Terms of Service after a thorough review”. The government did not immediately respond to enquiries, the report added.

Moose Wala, whose actual name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, died from a hail of bullets when ambushed by a group not far from his house on May 29. The incident became news globally as the 28-year-old had a huge following both in India and abroad, especially in Canada and Britain.

RELATED STORY:

10 Things about Sidhu Moose Wala (Asia Samachar, 31 May 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here