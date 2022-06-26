In Loving Memory: Karpal Singh (1940-2021), Ex-Teacher: 4S, BB & SM SSAAS, Shah Alam

MR KARPAL SINGH S/O LATE DAN SINGH & LATE BACHAN KAUR

(Ex-Teacher: 4S, BB & SM SSAAS, Shah Alam)

(24.5.1940-29.7.2021)

In loving memory of a beloved and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal”

Village: Moga, Punjab

Deeply missed, forever cherished, and fondly remembered by

Beloved Wife: Satwant Kaur d/o Tara Singh (Ex-teacher)

Loving Children / Spouses:

Dr Gurpreet Kaur (PKD Klang) / Capt. Thawinder Singh (Singapore)

Gurmeet Kaur / David Mariadason (Dubai, UAE)

Sharan Kaur Jassal / Ravi Jassal (Melbourne, Australia)

Grandchildren: Rohan Anthony Singh Mariadason, Thomas Kiran Singh Mariadason, Satgurwind Singh Sandhu, Riyasoniya Kaur Sandhu, Jayden Sarain Jassal, Rianna Sharan Jassal

Siblings / Spouses:

Late Inder Singh / Late Kartar Kaur

Late Major Joginder Singh / Dalbeer Kaur

Kadel Singh@Devinder Singh / Kanthi

Indar Kaur / Narain Singh

And a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sahej Path da Bhog: 3rd July 2022 (Sunday), 6.30am -8.00 am Asa-di-Vaar, 10 am -12 pm Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path da Bhog, followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam, Selangor.

Dad was truly a down to earth and sincere man who lived life to the fullest. A man of few words, who believed in conducting significant action in life. Always speaking kindly and positively. He had a big heart, never holding grudges against anyone, instead only sending out love and assistance to everyone around him. He asked for so little, yet gave so much to all of us. We are grateful for the lessons we learnt from him and will honour him by trying to live up to that legacy.

Papa, we miss you dearly. Not a single day goes by without us thinking of you and your beautiful smile!

“The song is ended but the melody lingers on” – Irving Berlin

For enquiries, please contact Dr Gurpreet at 013-3400205

Please accept this as a personal invitation for Dad’s 1st Barsi.

| Entry: 26 June 2022 | Source: Family

