Ram Singh Munsha Singh (1931 – 2022), Taiping

RAM SINGH S/O MUNSHA SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 21.6.2022

Your absence have created a void in all of our hearts, you will be deeply and dearly missed by your whole family. We love you.

Wife: Late Mdm Swaran Kaur

Siblings :

1) Jaswant Kaur

2) Late Bhagwan Singh

3) Late Surjit Kaur

4) Late Ranjit Kaur

5) Late Attar Singh

Children/Spouses:

1) Gulwant Kaur/ Ranjit Singh

2) Rajvant Kaur / Rachpal Singh

3) Surinder Kaur

4) Late Paramjit Singh

Grandchildren/ Spouses:

1) Jasvinder Kaur/ Darlveen Singh

2) Harvinder Singh/ Taranjeet Kaur

3) Parveen Kaur

4) Danny Raj Singh

5) Jash Raj Singh

6) Dalwin Raj Kaur

7) Kuldeep Kaur

8) Sharon Kaur

9) Karishma Kaur

Great-grandchildren:

1) Danver Siingh

2) Jaeveer Singh

Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Loved Ones.

Path da Bhog: 3 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping.

Contact: 019-4168809 – Ranjit Singh

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

| Entry: 25 June 2022 | Source: Family

