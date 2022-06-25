Ram Singh Munsha Singh (1931 – 2022), Taiping

RAM SINGH S/O MUNSHA SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 21.6.2022
Your absence have created a void in all of our hearts, you will be deeply and dearly missed by your whole family. We love you.
Wife: Late Mdm Swaran Kaur
Siblings :
1) Jaswant Kaur
2) Late Bhagwan Singh
3) Late Surjit Kaur
4) Late Ranjit Kaur
5) Late Attar Singh
Children/Spouses:
1) Gulwant Kaur/ Ranjit Singh
2) Rajvant Kaur / Rachpal Singh
3) Surinder Kaur
4) Late Paramjit Singh
Grandchildren/ Spouses:
1) Jasvinder Kaur/ Darlveen Singh
2) Harvinder Singh/ Taranjeet Kaur
3) Parveen Kaur
4) Danny Raj Singh
5) Jash Raj Singh
6) Dalwin Raj Kaur
7) Kuldeep Kaur
8) Sharon Kaur
9) Karishma Kaur
Great-grandchildren:
1) Danver Siingh
2) Jaeveer Singh
Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Loved Ones.
Path da Bhog: 3 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping.
Contact: 019-4168809 – Ranjit Singh
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.
| Entry: 25 June 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here