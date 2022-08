Surjeet Kaur (1929 – 2022), Seremban

SURJEET KAUR D/O PARTAB SINGH

29.06.1929 – 13.08.2022

Wife of Late Hari Singh (Formerly from Bahau)

Children / Spouses:

Inder Kaur / Ranjit Singh

Ajit Singh / Sapminder Kaur

Ranjit Singh / Gurdev Kaur

Daljit Singh

Manjit Singh / Kulwant Kaur

Sukhminderjeet Kaur / Late Utom Singh

Also deeply missed by Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Saskaar / Cremation: 10am, 15 August 2022 (Monday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Residence: Lot 838, Teratai 10, Jalan Taman Marida Senawang, 70450, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Contact:

Ranjit 012 635 9908

Rajinder 012 690 2980

Sukhminder 019 628 0146

Ravinder 016 655 9501

She was well respected for her love and care for everyone. Our Iron Lady welcomed everyone into the family and remains to be our pillar of strength for everyone. Today Heaven has gained a true angel.



| Entry: 14 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



