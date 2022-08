Indar Kaur (Bachan Kaur) (1938-2022)

INDAR KAUR (BACHAN KAUR)

Age: 84

Passed away peacefully on 14 Aug 2022.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Husband: late Narain Singh Randhawa

Children / Spouse:

Gurcharan Singh Randhawa (Chani) / Anita Kaur

late Manjit Singh Randhawa (Mani) / Swinder Kaur

Inderjit Singh Randhawa (Indi)

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Carina Kaur Athwal / Sandiv Singh Athwal

Amrita Kaur Randhawa / Pawan Deep Singh

Sandeep Singh Randhawa

Mandeep Singh Randhawa

Simran Kaur Randhawa / Jeetinder Singh Sandhu

Raveena Kaur Randhawa

Great-grandchild: Ranveer Singh Athwal

All relatives & friends.

For enquiries and live stream link, please contact 94230733, 96944102

Cremation will be held on 14 Aug 2022, 8:15pm at Mandai Crematorium, Hall 4.

Cortege will leave from Singapore Casket at 7:30pm.

Buses will leave from Singapore Casket at 7:30pm.

Buses will continue to Shri Guru Singh Sabha from Mandai Crematorium.

Sehaj Paath prayers will commence at Shri Guru Singh Sabha on 15 Aug 2022 (Monday), 11:00am, followed by Paath da Bhog on 20 Aug 2022 (Saturday) from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

Seva will be at 2:00pm at Shri Guru Singh Sabha on 20 Aug 2022.

“Jeevan maran sukh ho-e jinhaa gur paa-i-aa||

In life and in death, peace resides with those who attain their Guru.”

For any enquiries, please contact the following

Carina 94230733

Mandeep 96944102



| Entry: 14 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



