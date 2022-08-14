Singapore: 31 Sikhs in National Day Awards 2022 list

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |
Smita Quintal Kaur from the East Spring Primary School is one of the 31 Sikhs who received a medal at this year’s Singapore National Day Award. The level head of the school received the Commendation Medal.
Tarvender Kaur, a senior nurser manager at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, received the Long Service Medal. In 2019, she received the National Day Efficiency Medal.
North Spring Primary School vice-principal Jasbir Singh and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore deputy director for corporate communications Satwinder Kaur received the Public Administration Medal (Bronze).
Below is the list of Sikh recipients, compiled by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).
FULL LIST
(Singapore National Day Award 2022, Sikh Recipients)
THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MEDAL (BRONZE)
Mr Jasbir Singh s/o Dharam Singh
Vice-Principal, North Spring Primary School
Ms Satwinder Kaur d/o Karam Singh
Deputy Director (Corporate Communications), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore
THE COMMENDATION MEDAL
Mr Balwinder Singh s/o Jit Singh
Senior Manager Eastern Regional Office, National Environment Agency
Mr Daljit Singh s/o Darbara Singh
Vice-Principal (Administration), Waterway Primary School
Mr Hermanjit Singh s/o Sarjit Singh
Manager, Quality Service Operations QSMO, Community & Customer Engagement, Land Transport Authority
Mr Indrajit Singh s/o Rundhir Singh
Head of Department, Anderson Secondary School
Ms Jasvinder Kaur d/o Pritam Singh
Head of Department, Sembawang Secondary School
Ms Krisinder Mukhtiar Kaur
Deputy Director, Strategic Planning & Finance, Gaming Governance and Strategy, Tate Board, Miistry of Finance
Mdm Smita Quintal Kaur
Level Head, East Spring Primary School
THE PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL
Mr Kaka Singh s/o Dalip Singh
Assistant Honorary Treasurer, Dyslexia Associatio of Singapore
Mr Savinder Singh Dhillon
Chairman, Marsiling CSC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL
Mdm Herjinder Kaur d/o Kaka Singh
Senior Correctional Unit Officer, Singapore Prison Service
Ms Shilwadi Devi d/o Ganpat Singh
Executive (Comsec IC), Headquarters SAF C4 Command, Ministry of Defence
THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL (MILITARY)
ME3 Gurjit Singh s/o Darshan Singh
Master Technicion Warrant Officer, 19th Forward Maintenance Depots, Singapore Armed Forces
THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL
Ms Amarjit Kaur d/o Surjan Singh
Admin Executive Contracts (E&M Services), Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority
Ms Dalbir Kaur d/o Jeet Singh
Director, Court Dispute Resolution, State Courts
Ms Gurdip Kaur d/o Ujagar Singh
Senior Nurse Manager, Operating Theatre, Changi General Hospital Singapore
Mr Gurmit Singh a/l Indara Singh
Correctional Unit Officer, Singapore Prison Service
Mdm Harpal Kaur
Teacher, Greenridge Primary School
Mr Jasbir Singh s/o Dalip Singh
Teacher, Anglican High School
Mr Karam Singh,
Director, Psychological & Correctional Rehabilitation Division, Singapore Prison Service
Associate Professor Kuldip Singh
Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore
Ms Malkit Kaur d/o Karnam Singh
Nurse Clinician, Major Operating Theatre, Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’ Hospitla
CI(1) Nirpal Singh s/o Nishan Singh
Primary Clearance Officer, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs
Ms Palvinderjit Kaur d/o Batan Singh
Legal Administrative Executive, Property Legal (Resale), Department Legal Group, Housing & Development Board
Mr Pardeep Singh
Admin Executive, Maritime Security Task Force / MARSEC Command
Ms Ranjit Kaur d/o Genter Singh
Senior Patient Service Associate, Endoscopy Centre, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group
Ms Rita Kaur d/o Gurmak Singh
Senior Patient Service Associate, COO Ambulatory Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services
Ms Singh, Annette Amy
Research Associate, Dean’s Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore
Ms Tarvender Kaur d/o Bot Singh
Senior Nurse Manager, Ward 76 Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services
THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL (MILITARY)
ME3 Ravinder Singh Jogjee
Singapore Armed Forces
(List courtesy of Singapore Khalsa Association, SKA)
