Singapore: 31 Sikhs in National Day Awards 2022 list

L-R: Tarvender Kaur, Savinder Singh Dhillon (top), Satwinder Kaur (bottom) and Quintal Kaur. The medal shown here is the the Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Smita Quintal Kaur from the East Spring Primary School is one of the 31 Sikhs who received a medal at this year’s Singapore National Day Award. The level head of the school received the Commendation Medal.

Tarvender Kaur, a senior nurser manager at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, received the Long Service Medal. In 2019, she received the National Day Efficiency Medal.

North Spring Primary School vice-principal Jasbir Singh and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore deputy director for corporate communications Satwinder Kaur received the Public Administration Medal (Bronze).

Below is the list of Sikh recipients, compiled by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

FULL LIST

(Singapore National Day Award 2022, Sikh Recipients)

THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MEDAL (BRONZE)

Mr Jasbir Singh s/o Dharam Singh

Vice-Principal, North Spring Primary School

Ms Satwinder Kaur d/o Karam Singh

Deputy Director (Corporate Communications), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

THE COMMENDATION MEDAL

Mr Balwinder Singh s/o Jit Singh

Senior Manager Eastern Regional Office, National Environment Agency

Mr Daljit Singh s/o Darbara Singh

Vice-Principal (Administration), Waterway Primary School

Mr Hermanjit Singh s/o Sarjit Singh

Manager, Quality Service Operations QSMO, Community & Customer Engagement, Land Transport Authority

Mr Indrajit Singh s/o Rundhir Singh

Head of Department, Anderson Secondary School

Ms Jasvinder Kaur d/o Pritam Singh

Head of Department, Sembawang Secondary School

Ms Krisinder Mukhtiar Kaur

Deputy Director, Strategic Planning & Finance, Gaming Governance and Strategy, Tate Board, Miistry of Finance

Mdm Smita Quintal Kaur

Level Head, East Spring Primary School

THE PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL

Mr Kaka Singh s/o Dalip Singh

Assistant Honorary Treasurer, Dyslexia Associatio of Singapore

Mr Savinder Singh Dhillon

Chairman, Marsiling CSC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL

Mdm Herjinder Kaur d/o Kaka Singh

Senior Correctional Unit Officer, Singapore Prison Service

Ms Shilwadi Devi d/o Ganpat Singh

Executive (Comsec IC), Headquarters SAF C4 Command, Ministry of Defence

THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL (MILITARY)

ME3 Gurjit Singh s/o Darshan Singh

Master Technicion Warrant Officer, 19th Forward Maintenance Depots, Singapore Armed Forces

THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL

Ms Amarjit Kaur d/o Surjan Singh

Admin Executive Contracts (E&M Services), Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority

Ms Dalbir Kaur d/o Jeet Singh

Director, Court Dispute Resolution, State Courts

Ms Gurdip Kaur d/o Ujagar Singh

Senior Nurse Manager, Operating Theatre, Changi General Hospital Singapore

Mr Gurmit Singh a/l Indara Singh

Correctional Unit Officer, Singapore Prison Service

Mdm Harpal Kaur

Teacher, Greenridge Primary School

Mr Jasbir Singh s/o Dalip Singh

Teacher, Anglican High School

Mr Karam Singh,

Director, Psychological & Correctional Rehabilitation Division, Singapore Prison Service

Associate Professor Kuldip Singh

Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore

Ms Malkit Kaur d/o Karnam Singh

Nurse Clinician, Major Operating Theatre, Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’ Hospitla

CI(1) Nirpal Singh s/o Nishan Singh

Primary Clearance Officer, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs

Ms Palvinderjit Kaur d/o Batan Singh

Legal Administrative Executive, Property Legal (Resale), Department Legal Group, Housing & Development Board

Mr Pardeep Singh

Admin Executive, Maritime Security Task Force / MARSEC Command

Ms Ranjit Kaur d/o Genter Singh

Senior Patient Service Associate, Endoscopy Centre, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group

Ms Rita Kaur d/o Gurmak Singh

Senior Patient Service Associate, COO Ambulatory Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services

Ms Singh, Annette Amy

Research Associate, Dean’s Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore

Ms Tarvender Kaur d/o Bot Singh

Senior Nurse Manager, Ward 76 Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services

THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL (MILITARY)

ME3 Ravinder Singh Jogjee

Singapore Armed Forces

(List courtesy of Singapore Khalsa Association, SKA)

