Jasvinder Singh Gill (Rishi) (1979 – 2022), Klang (Bandar Puteri)

JASVINDER SINGH GILL (RISHI) A/L KARTAR SINGH
2.5.1979 – 14.8.2022
Wife: Kashminder Kaur a/p Late Kaka Singh Basrama
Father: Kartar Singh Gill a/l Late Jagir Singh Gill
Mother: Gurmit Kaur Cheema a/p Late Lall Singh Cheema
Brother: Malvinder Singh Gill a/l Kartar Singh Gill
Sister in Law: Stephanie Karen Shasheela a/p Nithyanandan Pandiaraj
Children:
Reshvinder Kaur Gill
Ashvinder Kaur Gill
Cortege is expected to leave the residence at 1pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday)
Last Respects: 2pm-3pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: TBA
Contact: Malvin 0162247904
| Entry: 14 Aug 2022 | Source: Family
