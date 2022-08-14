Jasvinder Singh Gill (Rishi) (1979 – 2022), Klang (Bandar Puteri)

JASVINDER SINGH GILL (RISHI) A/L KARTAR SINGH

2.5.1979 – 14.8.2022

Wife: Kashminder Kaur a/p Late Kaka Singh Basrama

Father: Kartar Singh Gill a/l Late Jagir Singh Gill

Mother: Gurmit Kaur Cheema a/p Late Lall Singh Cheema

Brother: Malvinder Singh Gill a/l Kartar Singh Gill

Sister in Law: Stephanie Karen Shasheela a/p Nithyanandan Pandiaraj

Children:

Reshvinder Kaur Gill

Ashvinder Kaur Gill

Cortege is expected to leave the residence at 1pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday)

Last Respects: 2pm-3pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 15 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: TBA

Contact: Malvin 0162247904

| Entry: 14 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

