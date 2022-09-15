Ammari Kaur (1951 – 2022), Toronto

AMMARI KAUR D/O LATE CHAND SINGH PIND BUKANWALA

16-10-1951- 2-9-2022

Passed away peacefully in Canada Toronto on 2nd of September 2022

Saskar / Cremation done in Canada Toronto on Tuesday 13th of September 2022 by brother Sukhdev Singh and sister in law Sukhdeep Kaur

Leaving behind:

Sisters, Brothers, Sister in law’s, Brother in laws, Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren.

Will be deeply missed by everyone in family

Special message from nieces and nephews.

“We are as lucky as we can be, the world’s greatest Aunty belongs to us”

We all love you❤️

Sahej Path Da Bhog be held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya on 25th September 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 11.30am followed by Guru ka langar.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

For any further information please contact:

Pritam Kaur 0122736545

Jaswinder Kaur 0162334258

﻿

| Entry: 15 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here