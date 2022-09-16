As world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, my thoughts turn to Prince Duleep Singh

Left: The Crown in view as the Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried to Palace of Westminster (Photo: The Royal Family). Right: Maharaja Duleep Singh’s simple tombstone (Photo: Ian Burt)

In a few days, Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch’s earthly remains will be laid to rest on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in an elaborate ceremony befitting her royal status. As many across the world mourn, my thoughts turned to another royal whose final resting place is in the same country, but one whom not many may know about.

Duleep Singh was the youngest of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s sons. Ranjit Singh ruled over the mighty kingdom of Punjab, one of the richest and most powerful states in India. He was a brilliant and powerful leader, so much so that the ever ambitious East India Company didn’t dare to attempt to quarrel with them in their quest for expansion in the resource-rich Indian subcontinent.

In 1839, the great king died, and not soon thereafter, mayhem ensued. After after a series of assassinations and betrayals, all of his heirs lost their lives.

All but one, that is: Prince Duleep Singh, his youngest son.

In 1843, he was crowned the Maharaja of Punjab, with his mother ruling as Queen Regent on his behalf.

He was 5 years old.

Seeing opportunity in the instability of Punjab, the British fought two successful wars against the the young Maharaja, the eventual outcome of which was the annexation of the kingdom and the removal of Maharaja Duleep Singh as its sovereign. Separated from his mother, who was exiled to Nepal, the young king became a prisoner of the British. Eventually, Duleep Singh was put into the care of a Christian missionary.

He was 10 years old.

Under close watch by the British, access to young Duleep Singh was strictly controlled and monitored. Cut off from his people, language and his culture, he was completely alone, with strangers. He was made to study Christianity, and converted shortly before being exiled to England.

He was 15 years old.

In England, Queen Victoria became quite fond of the young king. He lived the life of an English gentleman, and was commonly known as “The Black Prince” by the upper echelons of British society. In a grand ceremony, the Kohinoor Diamond, considered the largest diamond to ever be discovered, was presented to Queen Victoria by the young Maharaja as a gift. Many argue this was all just a show, for Duleep Singh really had no choice – he was essentially a captive of the British and was dependent on them. Tragically, this beautiful treasure was then cut down to make it more appeasing to European standards. A portion of this magnificent jewel now sits in the late Queen Mother’s crown – the crown that will soon be worn by England’s new Queen Consort.

Maharaja Duleep Singh was given a generous allowance by Queen Victoria, and eventually provided an estate in Suffolk. There, the Maharaja lived with his family, having multiple children.

Unfortunately, none of his lineage survive today.

Despite living a life of relative luxury, something in Duleep Singh still longed for his former life. He made several attempts at re-connecting with his exiled mother, all which were denied by the British. Eventually, when she was no longer deemed a threat, the British allowed Duleep Singh to travel to Nepal to bring his mother back to England.

Duleep Singh attempted to return to India multiple times, all of which were also thwarted by the British. Throughout his lifetime, he was only allowed two strict visits to the land of his birth, the first being to transit to retrieve his mother from Nepal, and the second being to return her ashes after her death. On both occasions, he was not permitted to enter Punjab, the land of his forefathers.

He tried desperately to take back his kingdom, but it was all in vain. Whereas the Queen passed surrounded by family and the world’s best physicians, he died a lonely death in a rundown hotel in Paris.

He was 55 years old.

Whereas Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place will be on the grounds of one of her mighty castles, Maharaja Duleep Singh, the ruler of a once mighty kingdom is buried in the small cemetery of Elveden Church, hidden in the English countryside – thousands of miles from his true home.

Whereas his father and other great royals throughout history have elaborate mausoleums and temples to commemorate their final resting places, he has a simple tombstone.

Whereas the world mourns the loss of a Queen, very few were impacted by or even aware of his death.

On a visit to England in 2018, I had the great privilege of visiting the graveyard at Elveden Church to pay my respects. As I stood before Maharaja Duleep Singh’s grave, I couldn’t help but think of the tragic life this man had lived. He was a king, my king, and the rightful heir to a mighty empire, yet here he was, buried so many thousands of miles from where he truly belonged.

As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, I can’t shake the thought of that lonely tombstone in the English countryside.

This young king was failed by so many people. He became a pawn and lived a life of lies, all by no choice of his own.To put it simply, it’s sad, it’s unfair and it’s tragic – but it’s also a part of our history, and makes us who we are today.

As we watch and perhaps even participate in the events, tributes and memorials that will be taking place in the coming days, I think it’s also important to take a moment to say a prayer for and pay tribute to our last Maharaja as well, because if we forget him, we forget a part of ourselves.

Gary Hara is an aspiring author from Canada who aims to share the rich history of Punjab, the land of his forefathers, with the world. He was born and raised in Surrey, Canada

