Interview: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka

At the height of Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) showed its true mantle in getting things done. In less than a fortnigh, they managed to set up a hospital to cater for patients streaming in for help. They had also responded with speed to the shortage of Oxygen, making available ‘Oxygen langar’ for anyone who came to the doors of the gurdwara for help.

“Well we are working for the betterment of Sikh affairs,” DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka tells Asia Samachar in a recent interview at its headquarters in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi.

DSGMC is an autonomous organisation which manages Gurdwaras in Delhi state. DSGMC also manages various educational institutions, hospitals, old age homes, libraries and other charitable institutions in Delhi. Its headquarters is located near Parliament House. In 1971, the Government of India entrusted the management, through an ordinance, to a five-member Gurdwara Board.

The ordinance was replaced by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, passed by Parliament, providing for a committee to be elected by Sikh vote. Elections took place under the supervision of government authority and the new body called Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Management Committee (DSGMC) came into existence in 1974. Under the provisions of the Act, the elections must take place every four years.

The historical gurdwaras in Delhi include Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Gurdwara Damdama Sahib and Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib.

What is the state of the Sikh community in Delhi and its surrounding areas?

Most of Sikhs in Delhi and its surrounding areas are well settled. However, some Sikhs craftsmen as artisans, vehicle drivers, carpenters are facing economic hardships. Almost 90% Sikhs here are Puran Sikhs, sporting unshorn hair.

In Punjab there is an unprecedented race to go abroad as they are not interested in farming and other opportunities are scarce. In contrast the situation in Delhi and surrounding areas there are opportunities.

What are DSGMC’s most successful programmes over the years?

Our Dharam Parchar is very successful, as we provide live audio and video recordings on the daily basis from Gurudwara Sisganj and Bangla Sahib.

We have Bala Pritam Dawakhana at three locations offering medicines on at cost basis, so they are almost 20% cheaper than the regular pharmacy prices.

We have initiated a series called “Dhan Likhari Naanaka” where we are trying to bring awareness about the 36 Baanikars (authors) whose compositions are included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The eighth program in the series took place on 17th September, on the life of Bhagat Ravidas, was covered.

We have initiated short term course on Sri Guru Granth Sahib lasting 3 months on DSPS web channel. We also hold special diwans with a chosen topic from Sri Guru Granth Sahib. We are making short video clips about 4 minutes duration and regularly sharing it on social media to raise awareness about Sikhs. DSGMC has Whatapp Sewa for sharing upcoming events with Sangat.

What is DSGMC’s most important contribution to the Sikh community?

During Covid-19 pandemic period a hospital was set up in 10 days for Covid patients. During that period Oxygen availability was scarce, but we set up free Oxygen langars for the needy.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib MRI & Diagnostic Centre – Offering MRI at very subsidized rates of Rupees 50, which is less than one US Dollar. Bala Sahib Hospital where kidney dialysis services are offered free of cost.

We are trying to raise awareness about Sikhs in Delhi by special programs highlighting the glorious contributions of Sikhs. One of the events is Fateh Diwas at Red Fort which was celebrated on 21 and 22 March to commemorate Baba Baghel Singh’s conquest of Delhi in 1776 by defeating the Mughals. Similarly, we are trying to revive the histories Tis Hazari and Pul Bangush, Pul Mithai and the historical significance of these names. We are organizing a march from Amritsar to Delhi to commemorate Jassa Singh Ahluwalia’s capture of Delhi.

Why is there this perception that DSGMC is close to the BJP?

Well we are working for the betterment of Sikh affairs and in the process of discharging those duties we have meet with ministers at the centre level and state level. So, irrespective of their political affiliations we have to liaison with them to take up the Sikh issues.

How are your ties on SGPC [Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee]?

We have good ties with SGPC. But unfortunately, SGPC is taking care of SGPC interests alone and not looking after the common Sikh interests.

DSGMC has an office in Amritsar. What is the purpose of the office?

The office is at Guru Tegh Bahadur Niwas on Lawrence Road in Amritsar. It was opened on 3rd September 2022. We had received a lot of suggestions in text messages from Sangat asking up to take this cause as instead of Sikh Samagaams in the Sikh heartland everyone was pained to see conversion efforts. Even SGPC was not making any efforts to counter it.

What are DSGMC efforts to stem the efforts to convert Sikhs?

In a span of 25 days we have brought back 60 Sikhs, who had decided to leave the fold. We are confident that sangat will be seeing more positive outcome of these efforts.

The quality of education being provided by church run schools is big motivator in conversion besides lure to go abroad. As the admissions are given to Christian students on preferential basis in these schools.

What is DSGMC vision to bring the schools run by them on par with the church run schools?

Well our schools are providing comparable education. We had 100% passing results in our schools. Our 208 students who scored over 90% marks were honoured for their outstanding performance. The honouring will encourage other schools to excel too.

Also, we have adopted teacher training programs and system of Performance Reviews to improve the teaching levels.

The Sikhs living abroad are facing challenges to take Birs of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to their homes in flights. How can DSGMC help those desirous of having Sri Guru Granth Sahib for their homes?

The Sikhs abroad should contact DSGMC officially through their Gurdwaras by defining their needs. DSGMC will make proper arrangements for their transfer of birs by air while observing full compliance to the protocol.

The Hindi is adopted by Sikhs in Delhi and they are walking away from Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script. What are DSGMC efforts to keep Sikhs connected to Punjabi?

At the state level there is not much support to Punjabi Language. The Delhi state schools have Punjabi as optional language, so there is no emphasis on its teaching. However, DSGMC run schools are making concerted efforts to promote Punjabi language. All of our teacher positions are occupied and we are teaching it at all grade levels.

Bhupinder ‘Bo’ Singh, Houston. Born in Bhamo, Myanmar, he now lives in Houston, US, where he runs a manufacturing company formed with his son. A mechanical engineer by training, he has authored a number of books, including Connecting with the Master – A collection of essays on topics related to Sikhism (2006) and In Bully’s Eyes – An Illustrated Children’s book on Bullying(2019).

