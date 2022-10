Mata Kartar Kaur (Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan)

MATA KARTAR KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR KEHAR SINGH

(Village: Dharamkot, Punjab)

Wife of the late Sardar Sham Singh Rai (Village: Bughi Pura, Moga, Punjab)

Departed peacefully on Wed, 5 Oct 2022 at age 89, leaving behind her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

PROGRAMME

6 Oct 2022 (Thursday)

2:30pm: Sukhmani Paath at residence | 738 Taman Chin Joo, 72000 Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan

4pm: Ardaas followed by

Cortege departs from residence at 738, Taman Chin Joo, Kuala Pilah to Tanah Perkuburan Kuil Sri Kanthasamy, 72000 Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

Contact:

Jessie (Job & Success Enterprise) 012 322 6370

Jagdip 019 699 2668

Sunil 011 1133 5509

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh



| Entry: 5 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here