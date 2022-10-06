Deep Singh promoted to director at Malaysian Customs

Deep Singh Gorpal Singh – Photo: Royal Malaysian Customs Department

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Deep Singh Gorpal Singh has been promoted to a director at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD), heading the compliance enforcement division. Previously a deputy director, he is now at the Jusa C grade.

Customs director-general Zazuli Johan had pinned the star on him at a ceremony yesterday (Oct 5, 2022), along with 24 others who were also promoted to top management positions.

RELATED STORY:

Malaysia’a highest ranking Sikh federal counsel now a judicial commissioner (Asia Samachar, 4 May 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here