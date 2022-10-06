Kidnapped California family found dead

This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh, who were kidnapped from a south Merced, California, Monday night, Oct. 3, 2022.

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Kidnapped from their place of business, four members of a Sikh family were found dead in a central California orchard two days later. It was a tragic end for the baby girl, her parents and uncle.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke made the announcement today, but has yet to release any information about how and when police believe they were killed.

Authorities said they were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. Jesus Salgado, 48, was in critical condition when taken into custody but has been talking to police, the officer was quoted by ABC News.

The body of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri was found in the same general area as her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, along with the body of the child’s uncle Amandeep Singh, Warnke said. Authorities received a call to the area Wednesday afternoon, he said.

CNN reports that in a video shown at a news conference earlier Wednesday, Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh are seen arriving at the family trucking business nine minutes apart. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Jasdeep encounters a man outside the business – who carried a trash bag and then pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

Jasdeep and Amandeep, hands tied behind their backs, are later seen being escorted by the gunman into the back of a truck, which leaves and returns six minutes later.

The gunman then reenters the business and is seen taking Jasleen, who is carrying baby Aroohi, to the pickup.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here