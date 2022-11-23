In Loving Memory: Charan Kaur (Channi) d/o Harnam Singh

In Loving Memory of our dearest

Mother, Grandmother & Great-grandmother

CHARAN KAUR (CHANNI) D/O HARNAM SINGH

Wife of Jeswant Singh S/O Fujah Singh Nagoke (Ex Perak River Hydro / LLN, Malim Nawar)

FIRST YEAR BARSI

Please join us for the prayers with commencement of Sukhmani Path, Kirtan and Sahej Path Da Bhog followed by Guru ka Langgar.

9.00 AM TO 12:00 PM

Dec 17, 2022 (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar

31700 Malim Nawar, Perak.

Your presence will be highly appreciated

Please treat this as our personal invitation.

| Entry: 23 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

