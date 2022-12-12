Kirat Singh (1936 – 2022), Retired Head of Chemistry Department, Penang

1st year Barsi in loving memory of

KIRAT SINGH

(Retired Head of Chemistry Department, Penang)

s/o Late Thakar Singh and Late Mahindar Kaur

25.11.1936 -11.1.2022

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and relatives

Wife: Pritam Kaur (Pita)

Children: Sanjit Singh

Dr Sharan Kaur (London)

Dr Shaleen Kaur (Sydney)

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 (Monday)

Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Kirtan and Path Da Bhog at 10-12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation

| Entry: 12 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

