Kirat Singh (1936 – 2022), Retired Head of Chemistry Department, Penang

1st year Barsi in loving memory of
KIRAT SINGH
(Retired Head of Chemistry Department, Penang)
s/o Late Thakar Singh and Late Mahindar Kaur
25.11.1936 -11.1.2022
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and relatives
Wife: Pritam Kaur (Pita)
Children: Sanjit Singh
Dr Sharan Kaur (London)
Dr Shaleen Kaur (Sydney)
Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 (Monday)
Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Kirtan and Path Da Bhog at 10-12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation
