Jeet Kaur Chanan Singh (1939 – 2022), Johor Bahru

Sardarni JEET KAUR D/O LATE CHANAN SINGH

06.10.1939 – 10.12.2022

Husband: Sardar Amar Singh Sandhra s/o Mangal Singh (Johor Bahru)

Children / Spouse

Kashminder Kaur / Daljit Singh Bhart

Manjit Kaur / Hardip Singh Akhara

Sukhvinder Singh / Gursharan Kaur Sekhon

Grandchildren

Manraj Singh Bhart / Shervinjeet Kaur Dhaliwal

Mansheetal Kaur Bhart / Yoganeswaran

Phavinjit Kaur Akhara

Jasjeet Kaur Akhara

Raj Preett Kaur Akhara

Govindeep Singh Akhara

Namdev Singh Sandhra

Jasleen Kaur Sandhra

Great Granddaughter:

Avneet Kaur Bhart

Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas: 17 December 2022 (Saturday), from 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru.

Please treat this as personal invitation.

Contact:

Kashminder Kaur 016 775 6420

Manjit Kaur 013 772 2027

Sukhvinder Singh 012 235 2506



| Entry: 13 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

