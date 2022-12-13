Sikh volunteers lead ‘scared’ Hounslow families to patrol the streets

A group of volunteers have spared their time to help make the community a safer place – Photo: @ak_media47 via Instagram

A group of volunteers, led by Sikhs, have started patrolling a West London borough after an alarming increase in crime and perceived lack of police presence.

‘Scared’ Hounslow families say they have been forced to patrol the streets themselves because they feel the police doesn’t keep them safe. Following a string of incidents, residents in the West London borough have been left frightened by a wave of crime in the area, including a murder, multiple stabbings and in particular a sexual assault being the main catalyst, reports MyLondon.

Jassa Singh, 33, who has lived in Hounslow for 20 years took up the initiative to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all residents.

There have been huge failures from the police. Week after week I’d hear of another tragedy, in the sexual assault case the suspect was reported but still nothing was done and then something horrific ended up happening,” the delivery driver told MyLondon.

“The police officers are doing as much as they can, but they’re under huge pressure,” Jassa added. “Where there once may have been a community officer around the neighbourhood, there isn’t anymore so there’s just not that tangible deterrence for offenders.”

In recent months MyLondon has covered several harrowing incidents in the borough. Back in June a man was stabbed outside a Wetherspoons pub, in October a 20-year-old man was stabbed on a bus, in November a woman was hospitalised after being raped in an alleyway, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside Tesco and in recent days a mum with a baby was attacked and robbed.

Inspired by a similar patrol he took part in last winter in Southall following the murder of a young boy, Jassa told the newspaper that it’s part of his culture to help people” “In Sikhism we are taught to defend and protect our loved ones and that includes the wider community.

In a statement carried by the same newspaper, the Metropolitan police said they continue to work closely with the community, including the patrol group, to enforce safety.

A spokesperson said: “Dedicated ward officers from the Hounslow safer neighbourhood teams have increased high visibility patrols in areas of high demand and violence particularly in the hours of darkness. We have been speaking to the local community through street surgeries, Walk and Talk initiatives and working closely with those communities and stakeholders to reassure them that Hounslow remains one of the safest boroughs in London to live, work, and visit.”

