Saurindar Singh (Kaka) (1956 – 2022), Ex MAS Kargo

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
From God we are sent, to God we return.
SAURINDAR SINGH (KAKA) S/O CHANAN SINGH
5.8.1956 – 8.12.2022
Wife: Late Privi Kaur d/o Santa Singh
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:
Children / Spouses:
Sukhpal Singh / Manvir Kaur
Jaspal Kaur / Ravinderjit Singh
Samitapal Kaur / Jagveer Singh
Grandchildren:
Samerrapal Kaur
Maherapal Kaur
Manavjit Singh
Jairaj Singh
Mannisha Kaur
Jazzlyna Kaur
Path da Bhog will be held on 24th December 2022 (Saturday) from 5-7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Klang.
Contact: 012-6517143 Sukhpal
“You will always be in our hearts… because in there you’re still alive”
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your presence, prayers, floral tributes, messages and assistance rendered during our recent bereavement.
Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.
| Entry: 13 Dec 2022 | Source: Family
