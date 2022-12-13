Saurindar Singh (Kaka) (1956 – 2022), Ex MAS Kargo

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

From God we are sent, to God we return.

SAURINDAR SINGH (KAKA) S/O CHANAN SINGH

5.8.1956 – 8.12.2022

Wife: Late Privi Kaur d/o Santa Singh

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:

Children / Spouses:

Sukhpal Singh / Manvir Kaur

Jaspal Kaur / Ravinderjit Singh

Samitapal Kaur / Jagveer Singh

Grandchildren:

Samerrapal Kaur

Maherapal Kaur

Manavjit Singh

Jairaj Singh

Mannisha Kaur

Jazzlyna Kaur

Path da Bhog will be held on 24th December 2022 (Saturday) from 5-7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Klang.

Contact: 012-6517143 Sukhpal

“You will always be in our hearts… because in there you’re still alive”

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your presence, prayers, floral tributes, messages and assistance rendered during our recent bereavement.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

| Entry: 13 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

