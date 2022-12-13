Avtar Singh to lead Malaysian armed forces Sikh veterans

MAFSVA team for 2022-24. Seated Avtar Singh (right) and Lt-Col (Rtd) Hardial Singh. Standing (L-R) Pretam Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jasvant Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Dial Singh, Jasbir Singh, Jogindar Singh and Manjit Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Retired air force officer Avtar Singh will led the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) for the 2022-2024 period.

WO1 (Rtd) Avtar takes over from Major (Rtd) Baldev Singh Ganda Singh who has served as president from 2016 to 2022, the full three terms allowed under MAFSVA’s constitution.

Avtar and the new team was elected at the six-year old organisation’s annual general meeting on Dec 3, 2022 at the Fauji Barracks in Petaling Jaya.

Avtar, who joined the Malaysian Air Force in 1976 and retired in 1998, was born in Ipoh, Perak in 1957, six months before Malaya gained independence from the British. His elder brother Sarwan Singh served the Army military police from 1972 to 1998.

The full list of the newly elected MAFSVA committee for 2022-2024:

President: Avtar Singh

Deputy President: Hardial Singh

VP Army: Jagdeep Singh

VP Navy: Sarjeet Kaur

VP Air Force: Jasvant Singh

Secretary: Jasbir Singh

Assistant Secretary: Manjit Singh

Treasurer: Pretam Singh

Assistant Treasurer: Amarjit Singh

Committee Members:

Dial Singh

Jogindar Singh

Dr Amar Singh

Sevinder Singh

Jaswant Singh

Jagjit Singh

