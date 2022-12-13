Avtar Singh to lead Malaysian armed forces Sikh veterans

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |
Retired air force officer Avtar Singh will led the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) for the 2022-2024 period.
WO1 (Rtd) Avtar takes over from Major (Rtd) Baldev Singh Ganda Singh who has served as president from 2016 to 2022, the full three terms allowed under MAFSVA’s constitution.
Avtar and the new team was elected at the six-year old organisation’s annual general meeting on Dec 3, 2022 at the Fauji Barracks in Petaling Jaya.
Avtar, who joined the Malaysian Air Force in 1976 and retired in 1998, was born in Ipoh, Perak in 1957, six months before Malaya gained independence from the British. His elder brother Sarwan Singh served the Army military police from 1972 to 1998.
The full list of the newly elected MAFSVA committee for 2022-2024:
President: Avtar Singh
Deputy President: Hardial Singh
VP Army: Jagdeep Singh
VP Navy: Sarjeet Kaur
VP Air Force: Jasvant Singh
Secretary: Jasbir Singh
Assistant Secretary: Manjit Singh
Treasurer: Pretam Singh
Assistant Treasurer: Amarjit Singh
Committee Members:
Dial Singh
Jogindar Singh
Dr Amar Singh
Sevinder Singh
Jaswant Singh
Jagjit Singh
