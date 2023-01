Sardarni Harjit Kaur (1952 – 2023), Ipoh

SARDARNI HARJIT KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR SWARAN SINGH (PUSING)

Husband: Sardar Pajan Singh s/o Late Sardar Ajaib Singh (Silibin)

Children / Spouses:

1) Late Sardar Pardeep Singh

2) Sardar Pavandeep Singh / Sardarni Sukhwinder Kaur

3) Sardar Arvindeep Singh / Sardarni Gursharan Kaur

4) Sardar Simrandeep Singh

Grandchildren:

1) Avneet Kaur

2) Isherpreet Kaur

3) Haarleendeep Kaur

4) Jasleindeep Kaur

5) Gurfateh Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 8 January 2023 (Sunday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh Crematorium

Cortège leaves residence No 22, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 13, Taman Buntong Jaya, Ipoh, at 3pm

Path da Bhog: To be updated

Contact:

Pavandeep Singh 016 551 0148

Arvindeep Singh 016 562 6676

Simrandeep Singh 014 931 1203



| Entry: 8 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

