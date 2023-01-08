It’s official. Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh makes history

Manpreet Monica Singh at the oath taking ceremony as Harris County judge. Sandill is seated on the right – Photo: ABC13 Videograb

It was standing room only at the courtroom as Manpreet Monica Singh took the oath of office as a Harris County judge. And the mood was electrifying as the people present were aware that history was in the making.

You could see excitement written all over her face as she took the oath before Judge Ravi Sandill, himself the state’s first South Asian judge. Manpreet was at times smiling and twitching. Go here for the video.

Manpreet has just stepped forward as the first female Sikh judge in the country.

“I thought it was important for kids, as they go through their education, that they could see that there’s a possibility for professions that we never had access to before,” she told ABC News after the swearing in.

Sandill told ABC News: “It’s a really big moment for the Sikh community. When they see someone of color, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she’s an ambassador for all women of color.”

Born and raised in Houston, Judge Singh is a proud Texan and fierce advocate for her hometown, according to her campaign website. Click here for Asia Samachar report when she won the race for the opening.

