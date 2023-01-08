Chanan Singh Banta Singh (1925 -2023), Batu Pahat

CHANAN SINGH S/O BANTA SINGH
5th Nov 1925 – 5th Jan 2023
Husband of Late Kalwant Kaur from Batu Pahat, Johor
Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2023
A branch has fallen from our family tree that says…
Grieve not for me,
Remember the Best Times,
the Laughter, the Song,
the Good Life I led while
I was still strong
He leaves behind beloved
Children / Spouses:
Savaran Singh (Deceased)
Jesvant Singh (Batu Pahat) / Manjeet Kaur (Batu Pahat)
Satvant Kaur (KL) / Kirpal Singh (KL)
Sukhvir Singh (Shah Alam) / Sharan Keng Siew Hong (Shah Alam)
Satrina Abdullah (Melaka) / Mohd Shariff Daim (Melaka)
Grandchildren/ Spouses:
Neena Kaur (KL) / Sameer Saigal (KL)
Renesh Singh (KL)
Anah Mohd Shariff (Melaka)
Nisha Mohd Shariff (KL) / lskandar Khalid (KL)
Nimmy J Kaur (BP/KL)
Great-Grandchildren:
Aarya Saigal
Emilia Iskandar
Elias Iskandar
Path da Bhog will be held on 13th January 2023 from 10.00 AM – 12.00 PM at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat
For further inquiries, please contact:
JESVANT SINGH : 019 757 0988
MANJEET KAUR : 012 710 9978
| Entry: 8 Jan 2023 | Source: Family
