Chanan Singh Banta Singh (1925 -2023), Batu Pahat

CHANAN SINGH S/O BANTA SINGH

5th Nov 1925 – 5th Jan 2023

Husband of Late Kalwant Kaur from Batu Pahat, Johor

Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2023

A branch has fallen from our family tree that says…

Grieve not for me,

Remember the Best Times,

the Laughter, the Song,

the Good Life I led while

I was still strong

He leaves behind beloved

Children / Spouses:

Savaran Singh (Deceased)

Jesvant Singh (Batu Pahat) / Manjeet Kaur (Batu Pahat)

Satvant Kaur (KL) / Kirpal Singh (KL)

Sukhvir Singh (Shah Alam) / Sharan Keng Siew Hong (Shah Alam)

Satrina Abdullah (Melaka) / Mohd Shariff Daim (Melaka)

Grandchildren/ Spouses:

Neena Kaur (KL) / Sameer Saigal (KL)

Renesh Singh (KL)

Anah Mohd Shariff (Melaka)

Nisha Mohd Shariff (KL) / lskandar Khalid (KL)

Nimmy J Kaur (BP/KL)

Great-Grandchildren:

Aarya Saigal

Emilia Iskandar

Elias Iskandar

Path da Bhog will be held on 13th January 2023 from 10.00 AM – 12.00 PM at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat

For further inquiries, please contact:

JESVANT SINGH : 019 757 0988

MANJEET KAUR : 012 710 9978

